Steve Nash Hired As Brooklyn Nets Head Coach, 'I Am Honored'

Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash as New Coach ... No One Saw It Coming!!!
9/3/2020 7:10 AM PT
Steve Nash has been tapped as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets ... leaving many wondering, WHAT?!!?
WHERE DID THAT COME FROM?!!
46-year-old Nash is a Hall of Famer and widely regarded as a genius when it comes to basketball -- but seems nobody had any idea he wanted to become a head coach!
The Nets say they secretly interviewed Nash -- along with a bunch of other top candidates -- as a full-time replacement for Kenny Atkinson, who was fired back in February.
Jacque Vaughn had taken over as interim head coach -- and the Nets liked him so much, he'll remain on the coaching staff under Nash.
Vaughn is reportedly now the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA.
As for Nash, he signed a 4-year deal -- but so far, no word on the money. Not like he needs the cash, Nash reportedly made over $146 million in contract money during his NBA playing career.
“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a 1st-class organization," Nash said in a statement.
"Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn."
Nash takes over a stacked Nets team that includes superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
The Nets issued a statement about the hiring process to bring on Nash.
"After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” General Manager Sean Marks said.
"In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players."
Nash played 18 seasons as a player in the NBA -- and was a 2-time NBA MVP, 8-time NBA All-Star and 5-time assist champion.
After he retired in 2015, Nash became a player development consultant with the Golden State Warriors.
Nash was inducted into the HOF in 2018.
