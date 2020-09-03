Steve Nash Hired As Brooklyn Nets Head Coach, 'I Am Honored'

... No One Saw It Coming!!!

Breaking News

Steve Nash has been tapped as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets ... leaving many wondering, WHAT?!!?

WHERE DID THAT COME FROM?!!

46-year-old Nash is a Hall of Famer and widely regarded as a genius when it comes to basketball -- but seems nobody had any idea he wanted to become a head coach!

The Nets say they secretly interviewed Nash -- along with a bunch of other top candidates -- as a full-time replacement for Kenny Atkinson, who was fired back in February.

Jacque Vaughn had taken over as interim head coach -- and the Nets liked him so much, he'll remain on the coaching staff under Nash.

Vaughn is reportedly now the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA.

As for Nash, he signed a 4-year deal -- but so far, no word on the money. Not like he needs the cash, Nash reportedly made over $146 million in contract money during his NBA playing career.

“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a 1st-class organization," Nash said in a statement.

"Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn."

Nash takes over a stacked Nets team that includes superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The Nets issued a statement about the hiring process to bring on Nash.

"After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” General Manager Sean Marks said.

"In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players."

Nash played 18 seasons as a player in the NBA -- and was a 2-time NBA MVP, 8-time NBA All-Star and 5-time assist champion.

After he retired in 2015, Nash became a player development consultant with the Golden State Warriors.