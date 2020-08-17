Jason Wright Named President of Washington Football Team ... 1st Black NFL Team Pres

Breaking News

The Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president, the 1st Black team president in NFL history.

Yep, this is a big deal.

The 38-year-old spent 7 years as an NFL running back as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2004.

He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals -- racking up 1,214 total yards and 5 TDs.

During the 2011 NFL lockout, Wright decided to leave go back to school -- and got his Masters Degree in Business from the University of Chicago. He later went on to become a partner for McKinsey & Co., a major consulting company.

Wright spoke with 'GMA' about his new job -- and explained why he's so excited about the gig.

"The fact that I happen to be Black and the most qualified person is a boost," Wright said.

Wright says he's well-aware of the PR issues the team faces -- from the team name controversy to the allegations of sexual harassment -- and says he looks forward to helping the "culture transformation."

As for the new name of the team, Wright says he's not spilling the beans yet. He just got hired!

Wright is Washington's 2nd major non-white hire in the past few months -- after naming Ron Rivera head coach.

Rivera replaced Jay Gruden. Wright takes over for Bruce Allen -- both of whom were fired in 2019.

Wright later tweeted, "So excited to join the movement that the Snyders and Coach Rivera have launched. Ready to dive in!"