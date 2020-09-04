Alistair Overeem Says Brock Lesnar Won't Return To UFC, No One Cares About Him!

Alistair Overeem Brock Lesnar Won't Return To UFC No One Cares About Him!!

9/4/2020 12:10 AM PT
Exclusive
HE'S DONE
TMZSports.com

Alistair Overeem -- the last man to beat Brock Lesnar -- says the WWE superstar will NOT return to the UFC 'cause he's old, washed up ... and no one gives a crap about him!!

TMZ Sports asked the 40-year old UFC star -- who defeated Lesnar at UFC 141 in December 2011 -- if he believes Brock will step back into the Octagon now that his WWE contract expired.

Remember, earlier this week, Dana White told us he was open to making a Jon Jones vs. Lesnar fight ... IF both fighters were down.

But, Overeem tells us, he doesn't believe there's a chance in hell Lesnar comes back to fight.

"He's not coming back. He's 43-years-old. He's flunked tests. It's over with. He's not coming back."

Overeem admits he didn't think Brock was going to return to fight Mark Hunt in July 2016 ... but he did.

So, does Alistair -- who's fighting #9 ranked heavyweight Augusto Sakai at UFC Fight Night 176 -- want to run it back with Brock if the 6'3", 265 lb fighter does opt to return?

FEELIN' BETTER THAN EVER
TMZSports.com

"I have beat him up. So, if someone wants a rematch, it would've been him, right? I already did it."

Overeem wasn't done throwing shade ... he took one last parting shot at Lesnar.

"Why would I chase him? Who cares about Brock?"

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later