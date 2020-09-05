Jacksonville High School Football Game a Breeding Ground for Coronavirus

Play video content @ActionNewsJax/Twitter

With all the talk of schools reopening with social distancing and masks ... here's what it really looks like, at least in Jacksonville, Florida.

The stands at Westside High School were filled to the brim Friday night ... no social distancing whatsoever, and all we could see is one lone mask.

Duval County imposed guidelines limiting the crowd to 30% capacity and adding face covering to its list.

There has been an eruption of coronavirus cases on various campuses around the country. In some cases upwards of 1,000 students have contracted the virus by attending crowded parties at various venues.