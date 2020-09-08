'MNF' Dropping 'All My Rowdy Friends' Intro Due To Empty Stadiums

Breaking News

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALLLL?!?!?! will NOT be asked before "Monday Night Football" games in 2020 ... 'cause ESPN is ditching Hank Williams Jr.'s classic intro for a more COVID-friendly track.

Of course, the singer's '"All My Rowdy Friends Are Here On Monday Night" has been part of MNF's presentation dating back to 1989 ... but execs reportedly wanted to call an audible during the pandemic, given most stadiums will be empty.

In other words ... folks are supposed to be social distancing -- NOT getting rowdy together.

ESPN will replace Williams, Jr.'s song with a remix of the late Little Richard's "Rip It Up" ... featuring music by a band called Butcher Brown, according to Sports Business Daily.

No word on what the plan will be once the coronavirus sitch is over ... but ESPN has dropped Williams' track in 2011 over negative comments he made against Barack Obama and Joe Biden on Fox News. He was later brought back in 2017.

Either way ... we're one more day closer to actually kicking this season off.