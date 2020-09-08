NBA's Iman Shumpert Says Teyana Taylor Gave Birth In Their Bathroom, Again!

Breaking News

For the second time in 5 years, Teyana Taylor has given birth in her home bathroom -- and once again, everyone is healthy!!!

Taylor's NBA star hubby Iman Shumpert broke the news ... saying baby Rue Rose was born on Sept. 6 at 3:28 AM.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Now ... when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy ... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!"

Shumpert continued, "Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter."

"Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you!"

Remember, Shumpert called 911 back in 2015 when Taylor went into labor in their home ... and ultimately gave birth at their home.

Shumpert personally delivered that child -- Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. -- and used a pair of headphones to clamp the umbilical cord!

As for the new baby, Rue Rose already has an Instagram page ... with almost 60,000 followers!!