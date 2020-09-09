Cristiano Ronaldo Hates Playing In Empty Stadiums, 'Like Circus Without Clowns'

Breaking News

What's it like to play a major soccer match without fans in the stadium?!

IT SUUUUUCKS, BRO.

... so says Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It’s like going to a circus without clowns, going to a garden without flowers,” Ronaldo told reporters Tuesday after Portugal defeated Sweden at an empty Friends Arena in Solna.

Of course, the fan ban is a part of the global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We don’t like that as players, but I’m already used to it. I do my pre-match meditation already knowing that the stadium will be empty."

The empty seats don't seem to be slowing down CR7 -- who notched both goals for Portugal in their 2-0 victory.

And, get this ... Ronaldo doesn't just miss the roaring crowd, he also misses his haters -- saying it's just not the same without people booing and heckling.

“It’s sad. I like when I’m jeered in away matches," Ronaldo said ... "It motivates me. But health has to come first and we need to respect that. But it’s sad."

There's still no official target date for bringing back fans -- but Ronaldo says he hopes it happens in the next couple of months.