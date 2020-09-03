Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Slays At Venice Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime GF Georgina Rodriguez turned the Venice Film Festival into her very own fashion show on Thursday ... and yeah, the woman SLAAAAAAAYED.

Yes, that's 7 As ... and they're all necessary.

The soccer superstar's gorgeous lady showed up for the showings of "The Human Voice" and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" at the big event in Italy ... decked out in a light pink gown that was sure to turn heads.

The best part?? SAFETY!!

Georgina even had a matching mask to go with her wardrobe -- after all, the coronavirus is still very much a thing, you know.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been living it up together in 2020 ... from a pants-optional quarantine to sailing around on an expensive yacht with their incredibly attractive friends while we all sit back and watch jealously from afar.

Oh, and don't forget the thong'd out underwater video she made the other day.

Georgina is KILLLING!!!