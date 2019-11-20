Cristiano Ronaldo Shoots Down Secret Wedding Reports, I'm Not Married!

Breaking News Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo is still happily unmarried ... despite reports he secretly wife'd up his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, during a recent trip to Morocco.

TMZ Sports spoke with CR7's team which confirms the reports are FALSE -- "He hasn't gotten married."

The rumors all stemmed from a report out of Italy, where 34-year-old Ronaldo plays soccer for FC Juventus.

Novela 2000 cited a "source" that claimed Ronaldo and Georgina got hitched earlier this summer in a "low key ceremony." The report also claimed Ronaldo has since changed his will to include 25-year-old Georgina.

But, alas, it's all BS.

Ronaldo and Georgina have been dating for years and it seems like marriage is just a matter of time. Just last year there were huge engagement rumors after Georgina flashed a massive diamond ring at a Portugal game in Russia. But, she later told media it was NOT an engagement ring.