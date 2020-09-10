Michael Strahan Breaks Silence on Father's Death ... 'Hug Your Parents'

Breaking News

Michael Strahan is finally speaking out about the death of his father, Gene -- saying he's still in shock roughly a week after his passing.

"It’s been a little over a week since I lost my hero and it’s still hard to believe my dad is no longer with us physically," Strahan said ... "but I know his spirit lives on thru me and the rest of the family."

Gene Willie Strahan Sr. passed away earlier this month. He was 83.

No cause of death has been released. Michael and his family laid him to rest on Friday.

Michael and Gene were particularly close.

"The biggest goal in everything I’ve ever done was to make him proud," Michael said.

"Knowing that I did that gives me peace but also pushes me to continue because I know he’s watching from above."

The NFL Hall of Famer says he doesn't know where he'd be in life without his father -- crediting him for fueling his personal and professional success.

"Without him I’m not sure where I’d be but I know I wouldn’t have anything close to the life I have now. Love you Dad and I’m honored to be your son!!"

Strahan concluded his statement with advice to his fans.

"Take time to hug your parents, spouse and kids. Let them know how you feel and don’t take it for granted that they automatically know that you love them."

Gene was a U.S. Army veteran who enlisted in 1955 and went on to serve with the 82nd Airborne division.

He married his wife, Louise, in 1957 and they had 6 kids together.

Last week, Strahan's coworkers on "Good Morning America" paid tribute to Gene and the rest of the Strahan family.