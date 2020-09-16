Daniel Cormier Mulling Commentary Gig With WWE, 'We've Been Talking'

Breaking News

Daniel Cormier is figuring out life after his UFC fighting career ... revealing he's been in talks with WWE!!

The former heavyweight champ is famously a die-hard WWE fan who has been watching pro wrestling for decades ... so it seems a move to the squared circle would be a perfect fit with Cormier.

In fact, the UFC legend told Sports Illustrated the conversations have begun.

"We’ve been talking," Cormier told SI. "We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life."

DC says his skills as a UFC commentator would transition perfectly with WWE.

"Put me at the commentary table," Cormier added. "Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life."

The feeling is mutual ... WWE honcho Triple H recently told us they're huge fans of Cormier "we'd love to do something with him if the time is right.

Triple H made a point to say that he would be respectful of DC's professional relationship with UFC and would work with Dana White to make sure everyone is on the same page.