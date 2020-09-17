Tyron Woodley Clowns Colby Covington, 'Make Racists Catch The Fade Again'

Breaking News

Tyron Woodley is trolling Colby Covington before their fight on Saturday -- mocking CC's trademark MAGA hat with a red cap of his own.

"Make Racists Catch The Fade Again"

38-year-old Woodley's fashion choice was no accident. Colby -- who's 32 years old -- has been a very vocal Trump supporter who was a VIP guest at the president's rally Sunday in Henderson, Nevada.

Before that, Trump has thrown his support behind Colby ... inviting him to the White House, and calling Covington to congratulate him after his 2019 victory over Robbie Lawler.

Tyron -- the former UFC welterweight champion -- is NOT a Trump supporter ... and has been very critical of the president for years.

Politics aside, Tyron and Colby -- have been beefing for a very long time.

Covington is 15-2 as a pro, and is coming off a loss to current welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. Woodley -- the former 170 lb. champ -- is 19-5-1 and also coming off 2 tough losses to Gilbert Burns and Usman.

They are former teammates who had a bad falling out and have been trying to settle their issues in the Octagon since 2018.