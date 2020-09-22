Sizzler Files for Bankruptcy Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Breaking News

Sizzler's fallen victim to COVID-19 -- the pandemic is forcing the joint to file for bankruptcy in what could be a bad omen for lots of chain restaurants.

One of the country's first casual restaurant chains has filed for Chapter 11 ... forcing 14 company-owned restaurants to close their doors as they struggle to pay rent during the pandemic. Dozens of other locations -- including more than 90 franchised restaurants in America -- are not part of the bankruptcy plan.

Chris Perkins, Sizzler USA's president, said, "Our current financial state is a direct consequence of the pandemic's economic impact due to long-term indoor dining closures and landlords' refusal to provide necessary rent abatements. The hope, Perkins added, is for the company to exit bankruptcy in about 120 days and re-open the locations.

Sizzler started 62 years ago in Culver City, CA with $50 in the cash register. Del and Helen Johnson opened it as "Sizzler Family Steak House." Back then ... Sizzler's steak ran you a cool 99 cents. The good 'ol days, eh?