NFL's Aldrick Rosas Gets Probation In Hit-And-Run Case

Exclusive Details

Former NY Giants Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas was sentenced to 3 years of probation in his wild June hit-and-run case ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A court official tells us Rosas appeared before a judge Wednesday after cutting a deal with prosecutors ... in which he pleaded no contest to three charges, including misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

In exchange, we're told Rosas received the probation and a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

We're also told Rosas was ordered to pay fines and fees ... and is now not allowed to drive with ANY measurable amount of alcohol in his system while he's on probation.

Rosas' attorney, Michael Thomas Erpino, tells us the 25-year-old football player is "thrilled" with the resolution ... and is now gunning to get back in the NFL.

As we previously reported ... Rosas was cut from the Giants in July -- just a few weeks after he was arrested on June 15.

Rosas was accused of driving at speeds of 100 MPH ... and then slamming his SUV into a pickup truck before fleeing the scene on foot.

Cops say when they eventually found Rosas for questioning about the incident ... his hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood.

Rosas initially pled not guilty to his charges ... but his attorney told us Wednesday the kicker "definitely worked his ass off" to close out the case with prosecutors.