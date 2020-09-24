Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper Giving Away $250k to People Struggling

Exclusive Details

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper are feeling the love for their new collab ... so they're paying it back in the form of cold hard cash.

The Biebs and the Rapper just announced they're giving away a total of $250,000 Thursday on Cash App ... to people who've been affected by these hard times.

That's the only stipulation required to apply for their money, but they are encouraging folks to share their stories if they feel comfortable and drop their $cashtag and the hashtag #JBChanceHoly.

We know of at least one winner so far who received $500 ... she says her family home suffered damage during Hurricane Laura last month. Obviously, there's a lot more winners to be chosen.

"Holy" is Justin's new single featuring Chance, which has already racked up nearly 34 million YouTube views in a week since its release.

Just as the song was taking off last week ... Justin surprised a local youth gospel group working on a dance routine to his song by dropping by to show support.

Play video content BACKGRID