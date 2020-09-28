Christian McCaffrey Has Adorable Reunion W/ Olivia Culpo's Dog, Injury Be Damned!

Play video content Breaking News

Not even a high-ankle sprain could kill this adorable moment for Christian McCaffrey ...

Here's video of the injured NFL superstar getting some much-needed TLC from Olivia Culpo's dog ... and it's probably the cutest thing you'll see all day!!

Culpo and her pup, Oliver Sprinkles, have been away from the running back for a few days ... as the 24-year-old has been rehabbing an injured ankle.

But, Culpo and her man finally reunited Monday ... and the reaction OC's dog had in seeing McCaffrey again will melt your heart!!

Check out the video ... Culpo came through the door with doggo in hand, and as they got to McCaffrey in the living room -- it was a full-on face-lick sesh!!

It should be noted ... McCaffrey had some sort of wrap on his ankle and didn't seem to put too much pressure on it to get to the dog -- so, breathe easy, Carolina fans.

As for Culpo ... she seemed to love every minute of the McCaffrey-Oliver reunion -- writing, "Someone's excited to see their dad!!!!"