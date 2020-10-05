NY Jets Quinnen Williams' Charges Dropped From Gun At Airport Arrest

10/5/2020 7:37 AM PT
Breaking News
IMAGN

Finally, some good news for the NY Jets ... their star defensive end Quinnen Williams is officially off the hook for bringing a gun and ammo to an airport back in March.

As we previously reported, the 3rd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft was arrested back on March 6 when officials say they found a Glock 19 in Quinnen's luggage while going through a security checkpoint at NY's LaGuardia airport.

Officials say the gun was not loaded -- but they did find one 15-round high capacity magazine in Quinnen's bag.

22-year-old Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon

At the time, Quinnen's attorney, Alex Spiro, told us the gun was "lawfully owned" and the issue was more about "the manner" in which the firearm was stored in the luggage.

Now, Spiro says the criminal gun charges have been formally dropped -- and Quinnen was instead hit with a minor citation.

"As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges," Spiro said in a statement.

"This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of the firearm which is why the government gave Mr. Williams nothing more than a ticket."

Now Williams can focus on his other problems ... the NY Jets are 0-4 and look horrible this season.

