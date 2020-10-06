NHL Superstar Connor McDavid Tests Positive for COVID-19 ... 'Mild Symptoms'

Breaking News

Connor McDavid -- arguably the best player in the NHL -- has tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced.

The Edmonton Oilers issued a statement Thursday evening confirming the 23-year-old tested positive on Monday.

"Since that time, he has been in voluntary self-quarantine at his home," the Oilers said. McDavid is quarantining in the Toronto area, where he lives in the offseason.

"He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols."

The good news ... McDavid is currently "feeling well" -- though he is experiencing mild symptoms.

The NHL season just wrapped up last week -- with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup after the league played the remainder of the season in "hub cities" to reduce COVID exposure.

McDavid -- the #1 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft -- has led the league in scoring twice and was named the league's most outstanding player in 2017.