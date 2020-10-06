Trump Senior Aide Stephen Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak in the White House continues to spread -- Stephen Miller, one of President Trump's most trusted advisers, is the latest to contract the disease.

Trump's senior aide reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday ... less than a week after he was seen hopping onto Marine One alongside Hope Hicks, who got her positive test result on Friday.

That was the first of what is now well over a dozen people, including the President, to be infected.

Miller -- Trump's top speechwriter and policy adviser -- has reportedly been working remotely for the last 5 days and tested negative every day through Monday before today's test came back positive ... according to NBC News.

Other White House staffers now battling COVID-19 include Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, 2 other press office employees and Kellyanne Conway. First Lady Melania Trump also contracted the virus, as did 2 Senators who attended the Rose Garden nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

This is not the first time the virus has hit home for Miller. Just last May, his wife -- Katie Miller -- also tested positive. She's VP Mike Pence's communications director.