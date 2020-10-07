Mike Holmgren Blames Trump For Packers' Fan Ban, It's All Your Fault!

Breaking News

Mike Holmgren is going to war with Donald Trump ... blaming the president for the Packers' new fan ban -- and claiming POTUS is single-handedly responsible for "devastating" Green Bay's economy.

The Packers coaching legend spelled out his issues with DT in a scathing statement Tuesday ... just hours after the team announced fans would NOT be allowed at Lambeau Field for the foreseeable future due to rising COVID cases in the area.

"Today's announcement makes one thing very clear -- President Trump's failure to mount a forceful response to the coronavirus pandemic has had profound consequences for Green Bay's economy," Holmgren said.

#Packers announce indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season 📰 https://t.co/hwID0pPJZE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 6, 2020 @packers

"Small businesses in the community are paying dearly. We are now months into this crisis, cases are surging across Wisconsin, and President Trump still doesn't have a plan to get the virus under control."

Holmgren added, "It didn't have to be this bad."

Mike says the Packers pulling the plug on fans this season will have a HUGE negative impact on the city's economy -- claiming it could cost locals roughly $160 MILLION.

"As a result of Trump's failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic," Holmgren said, "the scaled-down Packers season is devastating to many Green Bay-area businesses."

Holmgren is adamant about booting Trump from office this election cycle ... saying he believes Joe Biden's plan for coronavirus would mean better news for Green Bay.

"He's a man of integrity," Holmgren said of Biden. "And now more than ever, we need him in the White House."