Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Banks $30k in Merch Sales Amid 'Dreams' Fame

It's gotta be feeling like more than a dream now for Nathan Apodaca -- the viral Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- because the reality is ... he's riding a major hot streak.

After his video blew up last week ... the cranberry-juice-sipping, good-vibes viral star received a brand new and fully stocked truck from Ocean Spray, an homage from Mick Fleetwood, tons of donations, and now ... his merchandise biz is booming.

A rep for Nathan tells TMZ ... his personally designed line of Doggface clothing has already hauled in more than $30,000 in profit over 5 days since its launch with UpMerch.com.

The Doggface gear includes hoodies and t-shirts with the instantly classic shot of him chugging his juice ... along with a beanie. BTW -- Doggface is Nathan's longtime nickname, but more importantly ... his TikTok handle.

We're told Nathan teamed with UpMerch because he was trying to put out all his swag himself but fell way behind ... and the company had the resources to handle the majorly increased demand.

Nathan's doing work for UpMerch too -- our sources say the site's recorded a 96 percent increase in new customers since the Doggface products dropped.

