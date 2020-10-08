LeBron James Clowns Mike Pence Over Debate Housefly, You're Crap!

Breaking News

LeBron James laughed his ass off over the housefly that parked itself on Mike Pence's head Wednesday ... saying straight-up he believes it went down 'cause the vice president is "💩"

Bron was locked in on the Kamala Harris-Pence debate while his Lakers enjoyed an off day from the NBA Finals ... and when the L.A. superstar saw the bug land in the VP's hair, he didn't hold back.

"Ya'll know what flies favorite destination is right??!!" LBJ said. "Yup you guessed it."

LeBron added a bunch of crying face and poop emojis ... before finishing it all off with "FOH" -- an abbreviation "f*** outta here."

Of course, Bron has never been shy about his disdain from the current White House administration ... he's gone after Donald Trump on multiple occasions since DT took office in 2016.

Just 3 years ago, LeBron called #45 a "bum" over the president's comments on White House dis-invites for the then-NBA champs Golden State Warriors.

And, recently, he laughed off Trump's anti-NBA comments ... saying nobody in the basketball community would miss him as a fan.