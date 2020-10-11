Carmelo Anthony Says He'll Be Back In NBA In 2021, 'Ain't Going Nowhere'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony says his comeback is just getting started ... telling TMZ Sports he's nowhere close to being done in the league after a brief break.

It's no secret -- Melo was pretty much blackballed by the league until he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in Nov. 2019 ... going 10 months without a gig.

We spoke with Anthony about his hoops future ... and he says there's no doubt in his mind he'll be suiting up for the Blazers next season.

FYI -- Melo was an important piece for the Blazers in the playoffs ... and even had a postseason-high 27 points in Game 5 before LeBron James and Co. went on to do their thing en route to the NBA Finals.

Melo had 15 points and 6 rebounds in the regular season as well.