Carmelo Anthony Says He'll Be Back In NBA In 2021, 'Ain't Going Nowhere'

Carmelo Anthony I'll Be Back In 2021 'Ain't Going Nowhere'
10/11/2020 12:40 AM PT
NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony says his comeback is just getting started ... telling TMZ Sports he's nowhere close to being done in the league after a brief break.
It's no secret -- Melo was pretty much blackballed by the league until he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in Nov. 2019 ... going 10 months without a gig.
We spoke with Anthony about his hoops future ... and he says there's no doubt in his mind he'll be suiting up for the Blazers next season.
FYI -- Melo was an important piece for the Blazers in the playoffs ... and even had a postseason-high 27 points in Game 5 before LeBron James and Co. went on to do their thing en route to the NBA Finals.
Melo had 15 points and 6 rebounds in the regular season as well.
There's more ... Melo also discusses his actions towards social justice reform ... and explains why he got involved.
