Meghan Markle Says 'Almost Unsurvivable' Being Most Trolled Person in the World

Meghan Markle talked openly about a distinction of hers she would clearly rather do without -- being last year's most trolled person in the entire world.

Meghan and Harry sat down with 3 high school students for their "Teenage Therapy" podcast, to mark Saturday's World Mental Health Day.

Meghan talked about what could be the biggest problem facing teens ... online bullying. Check out the podcast at 4 minutes and 49 seconds. You hear the emotion in Meghan's voice as she says, "I can speak personally, too. I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female."

She went on to say ... "Now 8 months of that [when she was pregnant] I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable."

As for Harry ... he talked about loss and grief -- something he knows all too well. He also obliquely talked politics, saying, "Vulnerability is not a weakness. Showing vulnerability in today's world especially is a strength." And, then he said this ... "We can certainly see that more from some of our global leaders." A slam at Trump perhaps ... a President who views masks as a sign of weakness and calls coronavirus "a gift from God."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.