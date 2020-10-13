Nipsey Hussle's Estate Sues Crips Co. Over 'Marathon' Trademark

Exclusive

Nipsey Hussle's estate is taking a Crips company to court ... the late rapper's relatives are suing over his famous slogan.

Nipsey's brother, Samiel Asghedom, just filed suit against Crips LLC -- you read that right, the gang's gone corporate -- over the rights to Hussle's "The Marathon Continues" slogan.

According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the estate claims the Crips organization filed a couple trademarks for the phrase last year -- one for various services and another for clothing -- despite Hussle's family owning several 'Marathon' trademarks of their own related to Nip's well-known clothing store.

It's pretty shocking ... the estate claims the Crips organization filed a trademark application less than 2 months after Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing Store.

As we first reported ... Nipsey's fam grew frustrated with the Crips org this summer, fearing something shady was going on with the trademarks ... and Crips LLC claimed it would abandon its applications.