Nipsey Hussle's Estate Sues Crips Co. Over 'Marathon' Trademark
10/13/2020 12:30 PM PT
Nipsey Hussle's estate is taking a Crips company to court ... the late rapper's relatives are suing over his famous slogan.
Nipsey's brother, Samiel Asghedom, just filed suit against Crips LLC -- you read that right, the gang's gone corporate -- over the rights to Hussle's "The Marathon Continues" slogan.
According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the estate claims the Crips organization filed a couple trademarks for the phrase last year -- one for various services and another for clothing -- despite Hussle's family owning several 'Marathon' trademarks of their own related to Nip's well-known clothing store.
It's pretty shocking ... the estate claims the Crips organization filed a trademark application less than 2 months after Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing Store.
As we first reported ... Nipsey's fam grew frustrated with the Crips org this summer, fearing something shady was going on with the trademarks ... and Crips LLC claimed it would abandon its applications.
Instead, the Crips org has continued using the trademarks on merch, according to the lawsuit, so the estate is looking to put a stop to it. The estate is seeking monetary damages and a judgment directing the company to destroy any merch the Crips org has made with the trademarks.
