Win a Brand New Tesla Model 3, More Donations Means More Entries
10/14/2020 10:49 AM PT
David Dobrik isn't the only one who can give away free Teslas -- we can do it too.
Here's a chance for you to win a brand new 2020 Tesla Model 3, and you can do it for a great cause at the same time. Donate however much you want -- just know, the more you do, the more chances you have at winning this sweet ride. Talk about win-win, right?
Here are the tiers of possible donations and entries you get as a result -- $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries and the big one ... $100 for 2,000 entries.
All the cash aims to help the Playing For Change Foundation -- which is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that uses art and music education to create positive change around the world for children and communities in need. So, yeah ... worthy, no doubt.
PFCF has helped over 2,000 children from 10 countries by providing them with access to art and music education through schools and programs. Moreover, the org gives jobs to struggling musicians and artists who enrich the minds of the next generation's creatives.
As for the car, drivers can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in as little as 5.3 seconds. And if you're away from everything else, the car can reach speeds of up to 140 miles per hour.
TBH, we don't have to sell you on this car. You know it's freaking awesome and since your entries can go a long way for a child in need, entering is a no-brainer. Do it!!!