Win a Brand New Tesla Model 3, More Donations Means More Entries

David Dobrik isn't the only one who can give away free Teslas -- we can do it too.

Here's a chance for you to win a brand new 2020 Tesla Model 3, and you can do it for a great cause at the same time. Donate however much you want -- just know, the more you do, the more chances you have at winning this sweet ride. Talk about win-win, right?

All the cash aims to help the Playing For Change Foundation -- which is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that uses art and music education to create positive change around the world for children and communities in need. So, yeah ... worthy, no doubt.

PFCF has helped over 2,000 children from 10 countries by providing them with access to art and music education through schools and programs. Moreover, the org gives jobs to struggling musicians and artists who enrich the minds of the next generation's creatives.

As for the car, drivers can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in as little as 5.3 seconds. And if you're away from everything else, the car can reach speeds of up to 140 miles per hour.