Ex-ASU Coach Todd Graham's Wife Says Championship Rings Stolen, 'He's Devastated'

Exclusive Details

Super sad news for ex-Arizona State football head coach Todd Graham ... his wife says 17 of his most prized championship rings were stolen in Arizona this week.

Penni Graham tells TMZ Sports ... she and the coach are in the process of moving to Hawaii from Scottsdale for his new head coaching gig -- and had given the rings to a close friend to help move the jewelry out to Honolulu.

But, Penni says someone broke into their friend's car Tuesday at around 1 PM a couple blocks from Arizona State's campus ... and stole everything.

Penni says the coach is heartbroken over the loss of the items ... and is pleading with the thieves to return them ASAP.

"So much went into earning those rings," Penni said, "especially his National Championship ring, as a coach in 1992. Seventeen rings from years of blood, sweat and tears. He is devastated."

Penni says they're working with the Tempe Police Department to try to get the rings back.

Todd had a ton of success as the Sun Devils' coach from 2012 through 2017 ... winning 10 games in 2013 and 2014 and earning 2 bowl victories.

He left the program after the 2017 season ... and just signed on in January to be the Univ. of Hawaii's new head man.