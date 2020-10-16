UFC Star Brian Ortega Shaves Off Luscious Hair For Korean Zombie Fight

Breaking News

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!

The man with the best locks in the UFC no longer has hair ... Brian Ortega shaved off his beautiful salad for his bout with the Korean Zombie this weekend -- and we're heartbroken.

We just spoke with the 29-year-old a couple days ago, ... and his luscious slicked-back ponytail was still intact.

But, Ortega clearly broke out the razor in the last day or two ... showing up to weigh-ins bald as a cue ball!!!

Of course, Ortega is still handsome as hell ... but man, that hair was something!!

Unclear if Brian needed to ditch the mane to make weight ... back in 2017, he said he came close to shaving it off for the scale at UFC 214.

As for his thoughts back then on going bald? "I still look pretty regardless, I feel ... I woulda pulled it off!"

He's not wrong ... but, man, pour one out for that hairdo. Gone too soon.