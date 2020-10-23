NBA's Shawn Kemp Opening Weed Shop in Seattle ... Kemp's Cannabis

Breaking News

The Reign Man ... is now the Strain Man -- because ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp is officially in the marijuana business.

The 50-year-old Seattle SuperSonics legend is opening Shawn Kemp's Cannabis in Seattle on Oct. 30 -- a shop poised to become the first Black-owned dispensary in the city.

In fact, Kemp's even hosting former Sonics teammate, Gary Payton, at next week's grand opening.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Sonics fans on a regular basis, starting with opening day," Kemp said in a statement.

"I hope that Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis will be an inspiration for people to get involved with the legal cannabis industry, especially people of color."

Oh, and if you have trouble finding the store ... it's the one with the giant mural of Shawn Kemp on the side!

Here’s the mural on the side of Shawn’s new shop. “Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis” on corner of 1st and Denny. Not sure when it’s opening https://t.co/gWgI1WmPvg pic.twitter.com/N6lQ1bFDOC — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) October 21, 2020 @Softykjr

Kemp isn't going at this alone ... he's got 2 partners who have already had weed success co-founding a business called Main Street Marijuana, one of the top pot shops in the area since 2014.

Kemp -- a 6-time NBA All-Star -- played for Seattle from '89 to '97 and was known for being one of the exciting players in the league.

"My name is on this company and I have worked hard to bring Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis to fruition," Kemp said. "I want to provide nothing short of the best selection, customer experience and prices in Seattle."