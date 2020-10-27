Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Home Burglarized, Thieves Jack $750k In Valuables
10/27/2020 12:20 AM PT
Boxing star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. claims burglars ransacked his L.A. home -- taking roughly $750k in jewelry and other valuables, TMZ Sports has learned.
34-year-old Chavez -- son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. -- believes the burglary took place last week while the family was out of town. We're told it appears the intruders got into the home through a bathroom window.
Our law enforcement sources tell us ... Chavez and his wife, Frida, believe the crooks snatched up several items, including a small safe that contained roughly $600,000 in jewelry and designer purses.
They also got around $150k in other belongings from around the home ... totaling $750k.
We're told cops are investigating but so far, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.
Chavez Jr. -- the former WBC middleweight champ -- is married to Frida Chavez, who recently gave birth to their 2nd child.
Frida was previously married to Edgar Guzman Lopez -- the son of Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin Guzman, AKA El Chapo.
Edgar was killed in 2008 when he was ambushed in a supermarket parking lot by a gang of rival cartel members.
We're told police are aware of the family ties -- but it's unclear if the El Chapo connection has anything to do with the burglary.
