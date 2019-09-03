JaVale McGee's House Burglarized, NBA Championship Ring Stolen

Exclusive TMZ.com

The L.A. home of Lakers center JaVale McGee was burglarized over the weekend -- with scumbags stealing everything from cash to an NBA Championship ring, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... McGee only discovered the burglary Tuesday, but surveillance footage shows the incident took place on Saturday.

We're told the thieves stole TWO safes from the home which contained at least $200k in cash and jewelry -- including one of the two rings McGee won during his stint with the Golden State Warriors. Unclear which ring was taken.

McGee is also missing the celebratory goggles he used in the locker room for the champagne celebration after winning one of those titles.

Getty

McGee won a 'chip with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 -- before signing with the Lakers in July 2018.

We're told cops have been reviewing the surveillance video -- but so far, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. They're working on it though.

As you probably know, McGee has a pretty solid surveillance system in his home -- it recently captured the NBA star fighting with a giant bug in his driveway.

Unfortunately, celebrities (and athletes in particular) have become targets for burglars in the L.A. area -- with stars like Yasiel Puig and L.A. Rams WR Robert Woods having been victimized.