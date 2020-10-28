Houston Texans Player Tests Positive For COVID, Facility Shuts Down

Breaking News

The Houston Texans are shutting down their team facility ... after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19," the Texans said in a statement.

The infected player is reportedly backup guard Max Scharping, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. The 24-year-old 2nd round draft pick has been placed on the reserve-COVID list.

The team says they've totally shut down their practice facility ... and have already started contact tracing to make sure no other players were exposed to the virus.

"In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing."

"Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning."

Luckily for the Texans, the team is on their bye week ... so assuming there isn't a significant breakout, their November 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars likely won't be impacted.

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations."

"The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."