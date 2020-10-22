NFL Bumps Raiders vs. Bucs Out of Sunday Night Spot Over COVID Fears

Breaking News

No "Sunday Night Football" for Tom Brady this week ... the NFL has MOVED UP the Raiders vs. Bucs game to daytime in the wake of a possible COVID outbreak in Las Vegas.

The strategy makes sense ... at least one Raiders player has tested positive for COVID and there are concerns several more players may have been exposed.

So, for now, the league has shifted the game out of the prime time slot -- instead Raiders vs. Bucs will kick off at 1:05 PM PT.

That frees up the league to move another game into prime time -- Seahawks vs. Cardinals ... Russell Wilson vs. Kyler Murray!

Here's the logic ... there's a chance more Raiders could test positive and the league may have to make a last-minute decision about moving the game to another date.

But, they still want to have a game in that prime time Sunday night spot. Get it?

There don't seem to be any COVID concerns with the Seahawks or the Cardinals at the moment -- and there are big stars on both teams. It's a safe move. Smart.