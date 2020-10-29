Dana White Convinced Khabib Will Unretire and Fight Again, 'We've Been Talking'

Breaking News

It hasn't even been a week ... and Khabib Nurmagomedov may already be coming out of retirement!!

HUGE NEWS!!!

Long story short, UFC boss Dana White told CBS Sports' Zach Gelb that he's been in touch with Khabib recently and he believes there's a good chance the Dagestani superstar will return to the Octagon sometime soon.

"Khabib and I have been talking," Dana said ... "He was completely emotional [at UFC 254] when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0."

When asked directly if he thinks Khabib will come back and fight again, White said -- "I do. His dad wanted him to get to 30-0, and I think he wants to honor his dads wish."

As we previously reported, Khabib defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this past weekend -- boosting his record to 29-0 -- and after the fight, Khabib announced his retirement from MMA.

Khabib's father passed away earlier this year from COVID complications -- and Khabib said he has no desire to continue fighting without his dad by his side.

They were super close. Khabib's dad had trained him since he was a child.

But, White says he may very well reconsider the retirement -- question is ... who is the opponent?

Khabib has recently said Georges St-Pierre is the only fighter that gets him excited for a fight ... and GSP seemed interested too.