Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump ... After Town Hall Question

Brett Favre has something in common with Lil Wayne and Jack Nicklaus -- they're all officially on the Trump Train.

The NFL legend officially endorsed Donald Trump for President on Friday -- just days after he got the chance to ask POTUS a question at a town hall special.

Here's what Favre tweeted out Friday morning ...

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for [Donald Trump]."

Just last week, Favre appeared on a special toes hall edition of "America This Week" with Eric Bolling and asked Trump about sports, politics and anti-racism efforts.

"My question is the NBA and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports," Favre said,

"So, how should the leagues support and promote an anti-racism position without becoming political and alienating fans?"

Trump began his response by praising Favre as a "great guy" and a "champion" -- and then got to his answer.

NFL legend Brett Favre asks @realDonaldTrump a question at town hall:



"The NBA and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports..." pic.twitter.com/KjM1JRKhdZ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 22, 2020 @TheFirstonTV

He argued that people don't want to see sports mixed with politics -- "They've got enough politics with me and with everybody else. And, they don’t want to see it with football or sports on Sunday or whenever they happen to be watching."

Trump said he's for players protesting -- but not "on the sidelines during the football game, especially when they’re making $10 million a year for something they’d be doing anyway for free if they weren’t in the league or the NFL or in the NBA."