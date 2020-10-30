Desmond Howard Diagnosed With COVID-19, Cough And Muscle Soreness

Play video content Breaking News

College football legend Desmond Howard has coronavirus ... and he says he IS experiencing symptoms.

The former Heisman Trophy winner announced Thursday he contracted the virus this week -- and is currently dealing with a cough and muscle soreness.

"I don't know if you've ever had like that little itchiness in your throat where you feel like you're kind of coughing to clear your throat," 50-year-old Howard said. "It's that clear-your-throat cough if you've ever experienced that."

Howard added he's NOT experiencing a fever and is still planning to do his job as an ESPN college football analyst this weekend remotely.

"I feel good," Howard said, "but you have to take this very seriously because it's a tricky virus."

Howard said he's been drinking a ton of water and getting a bunch of sleep ... and seemed optimistic he'd beat the virus in no time.