MLB's Jon Lester Thanks Chicago Cubs Fans, Free Beer On Me!

Breaking News

Jon Lester's future in Chicago is uncertain ... but one thing is guaranteed -- Cubs fans are getting LIT on the ace's dime this weekend!!!

The 36-year-old pitcher is expected to get a $10 million buyout and hit free agency this offseason ... so he wanted to say "thank you" to his fans over the past 6 years by buying their "first round" of beers at several spots in the Windy City this weekend.

"Regardless of what's next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years," Lester tweeted Friday morning.

"So this weekend (10.30-11.1) I'm buying y’all my favorite beer."

All fans gotta do is hit up Hopsmith Tavern, The Lodge, Butch McGuire's or She-nannigan's -- which are all on Division Street in Chicago -- and they get a free Miller Lite!!!

"Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab."

It's a very kind gesture on Jon's part, but don't worry -- dude's reportedly made more than $190 MILLION in his career ... so it's just a drop in the bucket keg.