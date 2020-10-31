Lori Loughlin's Prison Life Will be Stringent, But Leisure Activities Aren't Bad

Make Your Bed, Be on Time, but Have Some Fun!!!

Exclusive

Lori Loughlin's started her 2-month stint of hard time, and while the place she's incarcerated in certainly ain't the Ritz-Carlton ... it doesn't sound TOO terrible.

As we reported ... Aunt Becky surrendered Friday to begin serving her sentence at California's FCI Dublin -- a low-security prison -- and we've obtained its handbook outlining what her day-to-day will be like.

First of all, it's still prison -- so there's a very strict schedule for wake-up time (5 AM), quiet hours (9 PM to 5 AM), and inmates must be in their cells for daily counts at 4:30 AM and 9 PM.

According to the handbook ... Lori has to make her bed every day and can be disciplined if she doesn't keep her cell tidy, and the same goes if she sleeps in late or misses meal time.

She'll be in government attire only -- no personal clothing -- and will have to maintain a regular job assignment ... which might include clerical work, cooking, baking, food prep, dishwashing or general cleaning.

OK, so what about the good stuff? Well, Lori and her fellow inmates can listen to music on an approved radio or mp3 player -- as long as it's nonwork hours -- and there's a TV ... but nobody's allowed to change the channel.

The real perks seem to be in the leisure activities and programs provided by FCI Dublin ... including hobby craft classes, wellness classes, structured exercise, sports leagues and holiday events.

Prize bags, treats and certificates are even awarded for participation in health education and exercise ... and the sports opportunities are endless.

For example, Lori can get involved in basketball, volleyball, track, softball, and tennis at the prison's outdoor facilities ... or partake in bingo or a ping pong tourney indoors. Or, she can just workout.