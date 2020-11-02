Hockey Player Smashes Through Glass During Goal Celebration, Whoops!

Breaking News

WHOOOOOPS!!!

A hockey player in Hungary tried to celebrate a goal in a big game this weekend ... by jumping into the protective glass -- and ended up barreling right through it!!

It all went down in Budapest on Sunday, when star Márkó Csollák scored a goal to make it a 1-0 game against the Titans.

The dude was so amped about the goal, he threw himself against the plexiglass barrier ... which immediately shattered into a billion pieces!!

The video is crazy ... the player hits his shot, then goes right to the boards, which clearly can't handle his force as he flips over the wall and out of the rink.

Bu,t don't worry, Csollák later said he was perfectly fine following the debacle ... and his team went on to win, 4-3 in overtime!!

The whole thing begs the question ... who pays for the repairs?!