'Biden' Beats 'Trump' In Wild (Horse) Race, Why the Long Face?!

The Biden vs. Trump race results are in ... and it's BIDEN BY A NOSE!!!

... a horse nose!

Because "Biden" and "Trump" are horses!

Yep, meet "BidenHisTime" and "SuperTrump" -- two racehorses who competed in the Betfair, Race To The White House Stakes at Lingfield Park in the U.K.

Will the winner actually predict the U.S. Presidential election? Maybe! Who knows?

What we do know ... it was a super-tight race with a wild photo finish!

Trump -- a chestnut and blonde racehorse -- jumped out to an early lead ... before the grey racehorse, Biden, made a charge down the stretch!

"What a ding-dong finish here," the announcer yelled as the horses raced neck-and-neck to the finish line!

In the end, BidenHisTime took the W -- prompting the announcer to make this joke:

"There’s your winner, not so 'sleepy' today!"

By the way, a Betfair rep tells us ... the U.S. election is getting a TON of betting action around the world -- the gaming site has already taken in over $352 MILLION in wagers!!!

Lotta action!