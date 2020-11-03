DaBaby's Brother Dies by Suicide

Exclusive

DaBaby's brother has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound ... according to sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy.

TMZ's learned the rapper's older brother, Glen Johnson, took his own life Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Glen had posted a video of himself earlier in the day in a car with a gun, and he was visibly upset and crying.

In the video, DaBaby's brother claimed he had been wronged a lot in the past. Not long afterward, around 4 PM in Charlotte, our sources say he shot himself in the head and died.

We're told Johnson is survived by 3 daughters and a son.