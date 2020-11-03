Delonte West Crushing Frisbee Golf & Kayak in Rehab, Mark Cuban Shares Pics

Breaking News

This is GREAT to see -- Delonte West looking happy and physically active at his rehab center!!

Mark Cuban shared some pics of the ex-NBA star as he continues his treatment ... which now includes frisbee golf and kayaking!

Cuban, who was the driving force behind getting 37-year-old West into treatment, commented ... "Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update."

He added, "It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing."

As we previously reported, Cuban personally picked up West at a Dallas gas station last month and vowed to help out in any way he could after seeing pics of Delonte in late-September in bad shape, begging for money on the streets.

With the blessing of West's family, Cuban helped get Delonte -- a 2004 1st round NBA Draft pick -- into a treatment program ... and things have been going well ever since.

West started with a detox program -- and our sources told us he was "roughing it out" while getting all traces of drugs and alcohol out of his system.

Since then, he looks to be in a much better place -- he's been horseback riding and staying active ... taking it one day at a time!