Delonte West Has 'Taken First Steps' In Recovery, Mark Cuban Shares Smiling Update
10/9/2020 11:53 AM PT
Incredible update on Delonte West -- Mark Cuban says the ex-NBAer is doing much better on his road to recovery ... sharing a quick snap of him smiling while horseback riding.
As we previously reported, the Dallas Mavericks owner personally picked up West at a Dallas gas station last week ... and vowed to help the 37-year-old get off the streets.
West entered a treatment facility with the help of his mother and Cuban last week ... and the billionaire says the process is just getting started but is going well.
"Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West," Cuban said on Twitter on Friday. "A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support."
Sources close to West told us the ex-NBA player entered Phase 1 of his recovery earlier this week -- detox -- and was "roughing it out" while getting all traces of drugs and alcohol out of his system.
West has received an outpouring of support in recent weeks ... with ex-MLB superstar Darryl Strawberry -- who battled his own substance abuse issues -- offering to work together to stay clean when he finishes his treatment.
