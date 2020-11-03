John Elway Tests Positive for COVID ... Broncos CEO Joe Ellis Too

Breaking News

Denver Broncos president John Elway has tested positive for COVID-19, the teak confirms ... the latest in a string of positive tests within the organization.

"John immediately left UCHealth Training Center [Broncos practice facility] on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff," the team said in a statement.

The 60-year-old NFL legend is one of two Broncos execs who tested positive Tuesday morning -- the other is Broncos CEO Joe Ellis.

"After not feeling 100% on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday's game at home as a precaution," the team added.

"He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning."

Both execs are NOT at the team facility at the moment and are following the NFL's COVID protocol.

"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored."

60-year-old Elway and 61-year-old Ellis both believe they contracted the virus OUTSIDE the team facility.

"There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified."

The team has been dealing with COVID issues over the past week -- with offensive lineman Graham Glasgow testing positive on Friday, leading the team to cancel practice that day.