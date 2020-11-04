Britney Spears Says Business Manager Quit, Wants Father Removed as Co-Conservator

Exclusive

Britney Spears says her business manager quit out of the blue, but she claims her bigger issue is that her dad hired a new manager without giving her any notice.

Britney's legal team filed docs requesting Bessemer Trust Company become the sole conservator of her business affairs ... as opposed to just co-conservator with her father, Jamie. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Britney says the move that set things in motion was an October 28 letter telling her that Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group resigned as Britney's business manager without any prior notice.

She says she's got beef with her dad for hiring Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan to come on as the new business manager without giving her notice or a chance to interview Kane, review the terms of his hiring, or consider alternatives.

Britney also says the move brings serious concern because Jamie's goal "is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with [Jamie's] legal team."

Britney claims it's all part of Jamie's attempts to "retain full functional control of her assets, books and records."