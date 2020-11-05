Delonte West Hits Basketball Court For Workout ... During Recovery

Play video content Exclusive Details @og__chris19/Instagram

Delonte West's still got it!!!

The ex-NBA star has taken his recovery to the hardwood ... hitting the basketball court to brush up on his skills this week -- and the dude looks GREAT!!!

The 37-year-old has looked better by the day as he bounces back from troubled times -- from horseback riding to skydiving to kayaking as part of his treatment process.

West was even spotted polishing his handles and jumper during a workout in Florida on Nov. 2 ... and we're told he was in great spirits!!!

Instagram user og__chris19 tells TMZ Sports ... Delonte was talking about how he was happy to be back on the court, focused on recovery and getting better.

Get this -- we're told West even said he wanted to get into coaching in the future.

It's been an amazing sign of progress for West since Mark Cuban picked him up at a Dallas gas station back in September ... and it's clear he's working hard on staying committed.