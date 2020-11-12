Costco Says Everyone Must Wear Face Masks or Shields Inside Warehouses
Costco Can't Wear a Mask?!? Face Shields Then!!!
11/12/2020 4:21 PM PT
Costco is giving members a new thing to bitch, moan and fight about ... anyone who can't wear a face mask, has to wear a face shield.
The superstore's nationwide face-covering policy update goes into effect Monday, and the new rules require all members, guests and employees to shield their faces, even if they have a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask.
Costco was one of the first retailers to roll out mask mandates early on in the coronavirus pandemic, but originally folks with medical conditions could get a pass on face coverings.
It'll be interesting to see if the change sparks a new round of Costco shoppers losing their minds over face shields ... like this guy who got booted from a Costco back in May after refusing to mask up.
Oh, and those face mask "exempt" cards people have been trying to use ... yeah, those STILL won't cut it.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.