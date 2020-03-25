Costco Offers Employees a Pay Hike With a Catch

Costco Superstore Offers Employees Pay Hike ... With a Catch
3/25/2020 6:14 AM PT
Costco is lining the wallets of its employees with even more money, but they won't get the loot unless they tough out the pandemic.
The chain's CEO sent out a memo to all of its employees, which reads in part ... "In recognition of your hard work during this unprecedented time, all full-time, part-time and limited part-time hourly Costco employees in the U.S. and Puerto Rico will receive an additional $2 per hour for hours worked during the five weeks of March 2 through April 5, 2020.
Sounds great, and God knows these employees are a lifeline for untold thousands of people who get food and vital supplies from the mega-store.
Here's the catch ... "The additional compensation will be paid in a lump sum in your April 17 paycheck."
Translation ... you gotta stick it out till the end and if you don't, you don't get the money.
Still, creating the incentive and giving employees an option is a good thing.
