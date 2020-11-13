Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Denied Bond

The father and son charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are staying put in jail pending their trial ... a judge just denied their request for bond.

Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael were back in a Georgia courthouse Friday for the second straight day of court hearings, and that's when Judge Timothy Walmsley made his decision, saying they need to stay locked up pending their trial because they are a danger to the community.

Play video content

During the hearing, the state played police body cam footage from the aftermath of the Arbery shooting ... and the judge said there was "significant danger" in the McMichaels' actions. The video shows Greg McMichael repeatedly mentioning his previous ties to local law enforcement, which prosecutors believe was an attempt to "obstruct justice."

Ahmaud's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, again spoke in the courthouse during Friday's hearing ... and was visibly emotional, saying it was the first time she'd seen the police footage.

Play video content 11/12/20

As we reported ... Ahmaud's mom addressed the court Thursday, saying the McMichaels didn't give her son a chance to go home when they allegedly murdered him, so they shouldn't get to go home either.

Wanda also said the McMichaels are just as dangerous now as they were when Ahmaud was shot dead ... and it sounds like the judge agreed.

As you know ... the McMichaels and William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who authorities say recorded Ahmaud's slaying, were indicted by a grand jury back in June, and they're facing 9 felony charges ... including 4 counts felony murder, 1 count of malice murder, 2 counts aggravated assault, 1 count false imprisonment and 1 count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.