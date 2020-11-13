Alabama's Trey Sanders In Wheelchair After Car Crash ... But I Can Still Dance!!!

Play video content Breaking News

Less than a week after he was hospitalized in a bad car crash, Alabama running back Trey Sanders returned to the team locker room Thursday ... and TURNED UP!

The team threw an impromptu dance party Thursday following a work out where different players showed off their moves ... and when Sanders rolled in, everyone went wild!

Amazing to watch considering the redshirt freshman was injured so badly in the wreck, he was life-flighted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

As we previously reported, Sanders was in a vehicle with his brother in Clarksville, Florida last Friday when they got into an accident that left Sanders in bad shape.

This morning’s accident involving Port St. Joe native and Alabama running back Trey Sanders happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SW Demont Road in front of the Dollar General in Clarksville. Sanders is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/qFucrB8x6T — emmastampstv (@emmastampstv) November 6, 2020 @emmastampstv

No word on his specific injuries -- but he seems to be recovering well.

Earlier this week, coach Nick Saban told reporters Sanders is expected to make a full recovery -- but noted there is no timetable on his return.

"He’s going to be okay but [this is some] pretty serious stuff."

Bama was supposed to play LSU this weekend -- but that game has been postponed due to COVID concerns.